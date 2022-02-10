Several years ago, my friend Andrew shared with me a very simple but mind-blowing factoid. A cone coffee filter is meant to be folded along the double-crimped edges before placing it in the brewing basket.
Doing this allows the filter to fit up perfectly against the sides of the basket. The folds seem to strengthen the filter and therefore the occasional tearing or spillage during the brewing process no longer occurs.
Maybe you already knew this. The instructions on the side of the box do contain this information. But who knew you needed to consult directions to place a filter into a coffee brewing basket?
Now after reading that first paragraph you may wonder how writing about coffee filters can possibly tie into a faith-based column. Pretty simple really. In fact, the connection occurred to me while making coffee recently.
Every time I make coffee at home…every time I fold the coffee filter before placing it in the basket…I think of Andrew. Every. Single. Time.
I remember not only the coffee filter knowledge he passed on to me but also random memories of times we’ve shared through the years. While busy lives and distance have kept us from any regular contact with each other, my remembering continues and it still makes me smile.
Now, how that story lines up with faith? Jesus. It’s all about Jesus. And remembering.
Jesus said, “remember me.” Jesus said, “Every time you break and eat this bread, remember me.” Jesus said, “every time you fill this cup and drink from it, remember me.”
“Remember me.” We hear those words repeated each time we participate in the sacrament of communion and as we do, we remember Jesus. Those are easy moments that allow us to remember. But what about those times we are not gathered around the table to receive the bread and the cup? What about those ordinary, mundane times that on the surface don’t seem very spiritual at all?
Jesus gave us more than enough behavioral models in which we can remember him and all that he taught. Feed the hungry…nourish the thirsty…visit the sick…welcome the stranger…comfort the lost…stand up for the marginalized…seek justice for the oppressed…refuse to deny the truth.
What about when we offer a smile to a weary shopping-cart-pushing mother with a child who is demanding her attention? Or give encouraging words to the behind-the-counter teen who was just berated by the unreasonable customer? Or mail a thank you note to your child’s teacher? Do you feel Jesus in those times?
Do you remember Jesus in those times? I hope so. I truly hope so. When we consistently stand up, speak up, and show up for others while remembering Jesus, we can begin to help bring about all that needs to be changed within this fragile world.
I think I’ll send a copy of this article to Andrew to let him know I remember him each and every day I make coffee. I think it will make him smile.
Let Jesus know you remember him each and every day through your actions, your words, your prayers, your mercy, your compassion. I know Jesus will smile.