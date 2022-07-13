For congregations that follow the Revised Common Lectionary, the recent reading from the Gospel according to Luke was the parable often referred to as the Good Samaritan. An expert on the law approaches Jesus and asks what he needs to do to inherit eternal life. Jesus turns the question back to the man, asking what is written in the law.
The man answers, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind and your neighbor as yourself.”
Jesus affirms that he has given the correct answer, tells him to do this and live. The man follows up with the question, “But who is my neighbor?”
Jesus tells him the parable of the man beaten, left along the road. He tells how a priest passes by. A Levite doesn’t stop. It is a man from Samaria who finally stops to help (very unexpected to 1st Century listeners). Jesus then asks the legal expert, “who was the neighbor?”
The man answers, “The one who showed kindness.”
Jesus replies, “Yes. Go and do likewise.”
Sometimes the parables of Jesus leave us scratching our head. But this message is so very clear. Love God…love your neighbor. This directive is not only delivered in this parable from Luke, but also repeated multiple times throughout the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament.
We all know that there are a lot of people offering a lot of interpretations on a lot of passages in the Bible. Yet here is one that is spelled out so clearly. No ambiguity. No wiggle room for a “well…maybe that’s not what it is saying.” These words are clear – love God…love others. Jesus says it. The lawyer says it. It is repeated over and over and over again – “Love your neighbor.”
Then why do we continually get it so wrong???
Take a moment and wonder with me – what would the world look like…sound like…feel like if we trusted and loved one another? If we didn’t spend conversations with others trying to figure out what ulterior motive might be lurking in their words? What if we listened – really listened – to one another and found at least one point upon which we agree and build up from there?
We’re not going to get it right every time, that’s a given. But we simply must keep trying. The divide in this country is getting frightening and if we cannot get it under control in Northeast Iowa, how can we ever expect a country and world to move closer to what God first intended?
We all have differing opinions. That’s never going to change and it shouldn’t. It is through listening to ideas from others that helps each of us shape our own understandings. But when those opinions and ideas become vindictive and violent and vengeful – often in the name of Jesus – something is wrong, my friends. Something is very, very wrong.
I don’t have the answers for you, but I do have a challenge for you. Begin each day making a promise to God to do better. To listen carefully. To respond with integrity. To take a deep breath and breathe in the power of the Holy Spirit. Live in the truth that each person you meet – especially those you find quite challenging – is made in God’s image. Is a child of God. Is loved by God just as you are.
Jesus asked, “Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?”
The man replied, “The one who treated him kindly.”
Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”
The Rev. Marilyn Sargent is the pastor at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.