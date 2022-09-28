In the parable frequently referred to as “The Parable of the Rich Fool” Jesus is talking with a man in the gathered crowd. The fellow wants to know how to handle his brother who refuses to divide the family inheritance with him. (We can assume he is referring to an older brother since Judaic inheritance practices called for an older brother to receive two-thirds of an estate, the other third going to the younger.) In response, Jesus says, “Take care! Protect yourself against the least bit of greed. Life is not defined by what you have, even when you have a lot.”

On the surface, I get what Jesus is saying. Greed causes people to never be satisfied they have enough…to live their life hoarding as much as they can…and believing that their needs/wants/hopes hold more importance than those of others. But let’s say you are not greedy and you recognize the importance of giving. How do you know when you have given enough? Can you ever give enough? Can you ever give enough to a charity…a non-profit organization you believe in…your place of worship…your community…your family?