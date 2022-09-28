In the parable frequently referred to as “The Parable of the Rich Fool” Jesus is talking with a man in the gathered crowd. The fellow wants to know how to handle his brother who refuses to divide the family inheritance with him. (We can assume he is referring to an older brother since Judaic inheritance practices called for an older brother to receive two-thirds of an estate, the other third going to the younger.) In response, Jesus says, “Take care! Protect yourself against the least bit of greed. Life is not defined by what you have, even when you have a lot.”
On the surface, I get what Jesus is saying. Greed causes people to never be satisfied they have enough…to live their life hoarding as much as they can…and believing that their needs/wants/hopes hold more importance than those of others. But let’s say you are not greedy and you recognize the importance of giving. How do you know when you have given enough? Can you ever give enough? Can you ever give enough to a charity…a non-profit organization you believe in…your place of worship…your community…your family?
Earlier this year I read an article about a $122.6 million contribution MacKenzie Scott made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America organization. If you are not familiar with Scott, she helped to build Amazon with her ex-husband and has an estimated net worth of $48.3 billion. (I know…I cannot begin to wrap my head around that much money either.) It is estimated that Scott has given away more than $12 billion to nearly 1,200 groups, focusing on “the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds.”
I celebrate Scott’s generosity in using her wealth to make a difference in the lives of others, but at the same time I have to wonder – how does she know how much to give…who to give it to…and when to stop. Take that $122.6 million she gave to Big Brothers Big Sisters. How did she arrive at that figure? Why not a round $123 million. Or, since we’re a country that celebrates much in increments of five, why not make it $125 million? How does she know when she’s given enough?
So back to my earlier question…how do YOU know when you have given enough? How do you know when you have given enough of your time/talents/treasures to the church and/or other organizations you support? Granted you may not have the perceived unlimited funds of MacKenzie Scott, but most of us do have enough to give something and often more than we might think. So again, how do you know?
In this challenging economy, the pinch on finances is strong – groceries, rent/mortgage, utilities, school supplies, gasoline, medical expenses – they all add up so quickly. Extra monies can be quite scarce so if you’ve read this far, please know that this article is not an attempt to guilt you or your family into doing more than you can financially afford. But whether you have a lot or find yourself with even an extra few dollars at the end of the month, consider what church/organization/charity might happily welcome your gift to help them help others. Or if a giving monetarily is not possible, perhaps you can be generous in giving of your time and talents to help others.
Besides protecting ourselves from greed, Jesus also says over and over again that we are called to do for others. Each of us. We cannot wait for someone like MacKenzie Scott to do it all. We are called to do our part. No gift is insignificant.
When the disciples came to Jesus in that remote place to let remind him that the hour was getting late, they suggested he send away the massive crowds who had gathered so that they might go into town to find something to eat. Jesus said to them, “They don’t need to go away. YOU give them something to eat.” When the disciples replied, “but all we have are five loaves of bread and two fish,” Jesus instructed them to bring the food to him. He prayed over it, sent the disciples out into the crowd with baskets of food, and there was more than enough for all. More than enough for all. Think about that. More than enough for all!
Friends, if all of us (including the MacKenzie Scotts of the world) continue to prayerfully give what we can, when we can, to who we can, there will indeed be more than enough for all.
The Rev. Marilyn Sargent is the pastor at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.