For the past couple of years, several Faith United Church of Christ members and friends have been meeting every Tuesday morning for a book discussion. Via Zoom or in person, we have discussed many topics and read books by a variety of folks – Richard Rohr, N.T. Wright, Rob Bell, Marcus Borg & John Dominic Claussen, and Amy-Jill Levine. We are currently reading The Time is Now: A Call to Uncommon Courage by Sister Joan Chittister.
The New York Times calls Chittister’s book, “A cri de coeur against the status quo and for a bold spirituality to fight injustice.” (cri de coeur means “a cry from the heart”…it’s French…yes, I had to look it up!) Chittister has been called a modern prophet…a rabble-rousing force of nature...a legend…an illuminator. In other words, someone to whom humanity should listen.
We selected this book because each group member is passionate about making a difference in God’s world and uncertain which path would bring about the most effective results. As followers of Jesus, we long to live out his words to care for others by feeding the hungry, tending to the sick, welcoming the stranger, supplying safe water to the thirsty, visiting the lonely, clothing those in need.
In her book, Chittister writes about those passionate for better surroundings for all and she defines them as prophets. Those who seek to bring about positive, justice-filled change in our chaotic world. Have you ever thought of yourself as a prophet? Admittedly, the members of our Tuesday morning group didn’t. But we are beginning to. Maybe you should, too.
Are you a person who says no to everything that is not of God – rejection of the stranger, abuse against nature, exploitation of the vulnerable? You’re a prophet. Are you a person who says yes to equal rights for all, yes to alleviating suffering, yes to honoring who God calls you to be? You’re a prophet.
Just like God called on those ancient Biblical prophets to boldly take the path of truth even when it was filled with uncertainties and doubts and, yes, sometimes fear, God is calling you to step up and proclaim the truth for yourself and for others. It is time to bring about change in a world that is hurting and splitting and melting away. It is time to stop fighting and attacking and arguing with one another. It is time to find a way listen with an open heart and find a common point – no matter how small it may seem – and begin to build a relationship with one another.
It is not easy. I know that. You know that. As Chittister point out, the path can be “tiring, wearying, soul-saddening” and, she adds, electrifying! As believers in the God who created us all, if we keep our eyes focused upon God’s will…if we continue to listen for God’s still-speaking voice…if we continue to welcome others to join us on the path no matter who they are or where they are on their life’s journey, change will happen. It will take time and patience and love and grace and mercy and hope.
Be a prophet. Take that first step upon the path God calls you. Clear your eyes to see all that God wants you to see. Speak God’s truth with an unwavering voice. It is time, my friends. It is time.