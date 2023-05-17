My new desk calendar from the United Church of Christ recently arrived (yes, I still enjoy a paper calendar!) On the cover of this year’s calendar is that oh-so-familiar passage from the Gospel of Mark, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Following his arrival in Jerusalem, Mark places this passage at the end of a discussion between Jesus and some of the Jerusalem leaders – chief priests, scribes, elders – the usual group of folks that could be counted on to question him, judge him, evaluate his actions, all the while feeling quite concerned about his rising popularity. At the end of this particular lively exchange of questions and answers, one of the scribes approaches Jesus and asks his question, “Which is most important of all the commandments?” to which Jesus replies, “The first is, you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this, you shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Love God. Love neighbor. Jesus spells it out for the scribe and for us. No parable to interpret. No ambiguity in his message. Love God. Love neighbor. So why do many of us who proclaim to follow Jesus get it wrong?
Yes, I wrote “us” because although I try, I fully admit I miss the mark sometimes. It doesn’t make me happy and I’m pretty certain Jesus has a headshake over some of the things I say and/or do. Yet I imagine what puts Jesus into a head spin are those who declare themselves followers but never seem to fully grasp the meaning of “love God…love neighbor.” They release biased, hate-filled rhetoric for the cameras, on the floor of the city/state/or national voting body, from the pulpit, in the studio, in the lunchroom, over the neighbor’s fence – anywhere they can get others to listen. If the others agree – they can be easily loved. If not – well probably not much love is headed their way.
Think about that declaration, “Love your neighbor.” As you’ve said it or read it through the years, have you ever considered what it means to you? How literal are you willing to take these words from Jesus? Do you think 1st Century Jesus would make the same pronouncement as 21st Century Jesus or do you think he would now furnish a few loopholes – “I didn’t mean you have to love that person…or that person…or certainly not that person!”
No, that’s not the message of Jesus. You know that. I know that. Anyone who’s ever read the words in red knows that.
Friends, you don’t need me to remind you that there are a lot of troubled people and scary circumstances and bad situations out there. The numbers are beyond our imagination and keep growing every hour. There are folks who need to feel compassion and understanding from you. As Christians…as followers of Jesus…as people who have read the words in red and heard them repeated over and over again, it is time to live them. Fully, completely, abundantly. Don’t let your heart be filled with judgment and anger. Find love in your heart to share. Find love in your heart to accept. Find love in your heart to listen. Find love in your heart to care.
Love for God. Love for neighbor.
Don’t make it complicated. Just make it happen.
The Rev. Marilyn Sargent is the pastor at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.