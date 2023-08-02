A few weeks ago, I stopped at a restaurant to pick up some takeout. At home as I was unpacking the bag, I discovered a container of appetizers I had not ordered. There was something scribbled on the corner of the container and I presumed it was the name of the person to whom it belonged.
I sighed. It was late, I was tired, and I really didn’t want to travel all the way back to the restaurant. I began justifying keeping the food. Most likely the person for whom it was intended had already returned and received a replacement. The restaurant couldn’t serve food that had been removed from the premises so they would throw away anything I returned. Or (and this was my final and my most convincing justification) if my order had been short, I wouldn’t have returned to the restaurant but simply checked closer next time.
There was a time in my life when this incident would not have given me a moment of pause. I would have responded, “Hey, free food!” and enjoyed it without a thought. But then I began maturing in life. And even more so in my faith. I began to realize that as a child of God...as a person seeking justice for all of God’s children...as a faith-filled follower of Jesus who taught us about equality and fairness and honesty...well, there are just certain things I am to do and certain things I am not to do. Cheating a business out of money and product is not an acceptable choice.
I admit, there are times when that understanding of honesty and fairness can get in the way. There are times when I am on the receiving end of unwarranted excess and remaining silent seems for a moment like an okay decision. But then there’s that still small voice that whispers, “think about it a bit longer before you give your final answer.”
It isn’t always easy for us to make the right decision...but it is expected of us. Yes, God forgives us when we mess up big time and small, but our Heavenly Parent wants us to learn from our mistakes and try to find a better solution the next time. When we allow our faith in God to change us, we can begin to make changes in God’s world around us – sometimes even in the smallest of ways. Those small ways can have a profound effect on ourselves and others. And that, my friends, is what living fully into our faith is all about.
Are you wondering how my mental evening wresting match ended? I kept the food. But I kept it with the intention of stopping at the restaurant the next time I was in Waterloo and paying them for the excess I had received. However, later as I looked a bit closer at the scribbling on the corner of the container, I realized it read “free.” I wasn’t expected to pay for it. They actually intended for me to have this food! Perhaps the kitchen had prepared an abundance of this appetizer and I was actually doing them a favor by consuming it. Or perhaps it was something new the chef was trying and this was a way to get feedback from others. Maybe I’ll ask the next time I stop in. Of course, what if my receiving the food was a mistake that might get someone in trouble? I certainly wouldn’t want that to happen! (I know – I sometimes overthink things!)
Yes, this faith path can feel a bit heavy at times. But let’s be honest, if we allow our faith to shape us into the people God envisions us to be, it is so worth it!