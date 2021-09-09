“Hear O Israel: The LORD is our God, the LORD is one. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might. Take to heart these instructions with which I charge you this day. Impress them upon your children. Recite them when you stay at home and when you are away, when you lie down and when you get up. Bind them as a sign on your hand and let them serve as a symbol on your forehead, inscribe them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.” ~Deuteronomy 6:4-9
As I have reflected upon writing this column, I’ve been drawn to these words of scripture. The Shema, first 12 words of this passage, have been repeated by Jews for thousands of years as a part of their daily morning and evening prayers.
As a Christian, I too have leaned into these words of the Shema and the verses that follow as a reminder of the goodness and presence of our Creator as well as my role in sharing that truth with others. Not only as a pastor but as a human being seeking to provide promise and hope to others. To my family, friends, congregation, and yes, even strangers.
Of course, life hands us additional truths to share. Life-shaping events we impart to our children and others. Perhaps not bound to our hand or inscribed on our doors, but they are a part the memories we share through social media, high school reunion “remember when” stories, family gatherings, and neighborhood block parties. These memories are told over and over again because they paint a picture of life.
And then there are the memories that seem almost too painful to remember because they forever changed the lives of thousands and thousands of people. Such as the anniversary Americans are preparing for in just a few days – the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The day that anyone older than 30 will always remember. The images that filled our screens that morning and played out for days have been forever imprinted upon our memories. Images of terror. Images of courage. Images of unbelief. Images of death.
But are those the images we want to bind to our hands… inscribe on our doorposts… teach to our children? Yes, they are a critical part of history that our children and future generations should be taught just as we have all learned of history’s events that occurred before us. However, if we stop there we are missing much of what God wants for us. We are forgetting what happened in the weeks that followed.
Remember the stories that emerged? Not only of heroic rescuers that climbed those tower stairs but people on the streets that provided comfort to strangers. Food, shelter, a cool drink, arms to lean into. People who hadn’t attended a religious service in a very long time suddenly found themselves drawn to sanctuary prayer meetings and worship, sometimes in gatherings of multiple faiths all joined together to console and calm and support one another.
Suddenly much of what had separated us didn’t seem to matter to most of us. We found ourselves consoling and being consoled by the obnoxious co-worker, the unpleasant neighbor, the disagreeable church member. The lives of people living in the United States on that day forever shifted because people learned they could feel the freedom to care even as their freedom to feel safe was slipping away.
Yet here we are 20 years later and I am stunned at the ugliness of what I see. I am horrified when I see where we are as a nation. It’s more than the pews no longer filled in places of worship. It’s more than the decline of random acts of kindness to a stranger in need. No, it is the vitriol seeping into every corner of this country that distresses me. It is the anger that has replaced compassion. The contempt that has replaced tolerance.
My friends, this is not what we want to teach our children. This is not what should be posted on our doorposts. This is not God’s truth.
Nearly 3,000 people died as an immediate result of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and during the past 20 years hundreds more have died due to illness and injuries caused by the events of that day. Do not let their deaths be in vain. Do not let the ugliness win. Let us truly honor them and the pain of their families by remembering who we are and whose we are. God created us to be better than this. May that be the truth we share and may that be the truth we live.