Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock is raising funds as the church installs a three-story elevator that will give anyone access to the basement and balcony.
One of the first fundraisers is a 2023 calendar that features Pastor Joel Becker’s photography combined with scripture. Becker is a former photojournalist and the featured images are from his family’s travels, especially Alaska and Canada. Becker has been a pastor for seven years and began serving at Faith in May of 2022. His first call was at St. John (Buck Creek) and St. Peter, Oran.