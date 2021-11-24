Back in the 1970s I was introduced to a song, “Give Thanks” written by Henry Smith. As a young seminary graduate unable to find work and struggling with a degenerative eye condition that would eventually leave him legally blind, Smith penned the lyrics after being inspired during a worship service at the church he attended.
Perhaps it is the repetition of the lyrics, the ease of the music, or the power of its meaning (“Give thanks with a grateful heart. Give thanks to the Holy One”) that keeps me singing this song 50 years later. I don’t know. But what I do know is that thankfulness is an especially important piece of our life journey and one that we often say in times when we know we should be thankful. But truthfully, thankfulness comes in many forms and it can take many paths to find.
If you are reading this column the week it is published perhaps you are preparing to enjoy a Thanksgiving Day with family and/or friends. Maybe you’re baking that yummy dessert everyone asks for each year. Or maybe your Thanksgiving meal is completed and you are curled up on the couch in a tryptophan stupor. Or maybe you’re reading this after returning home from snatching up on all the deals you found in the post-Thanksgiving Day sales. Whether with others or alone, your ability to participate in any of those activities signifies you have much for which to be thankful. Thank God!
As I write this column (two weeks prior to Thanksgiving Day), I am thankful that I was recently able to be with my mother to celebrate her 98th birthday. She is an amazing child of God – active, healthy, and loves her family and friends unconditionally. I am thankful every day for her presence in my life. Also as I write this, I await the birth of my grandchild. An any-day-now kind of waiting. I am thankful my daughter is doing well. I am thankful that her family has insurance to help with the medical bills. I am thankful for her dedicated medical team. I am filled with gratitude as I wait to hold in my arms this beautiful gift from God. I, too, have much for which to be thankful and I hope God hears me say that enough.
Yet let’s be honest, sometimes it is difficult to grab onto those over-the-moon thankful thoughts. Life is not all full tummy, shopping excursion, celebrating birthday and birth day events. Sometimes it is sloppy and gloomy and heartbreaking and puzzling and harsh. Sometimes we inhabit the words of the Psalmist who weeps, “I’m tired of all this — so tired.” My friends, if you are approaching this holiday harboring guilt because you believe you are not displaying the “proper” attitude of gratitude, please known that God hopes to hear from you, too. Tell God how exhausted you are. Tell God you are frightened. Panicky. Sad. Uncertain. Tell God you are angry. Worried. Even if you cannot find the words to describe your emotions, turn to God with what you can voice and God will help you fill in the rest. For it is in the communicating – the honest, deep-from-your-soul communicating – that God can help you best. God will journey with you to the place where the healing starts and thankfulness begins to return. No matter how long it takes, God will be with you. That truth is a beautiful gift for which to be thankful.
Blessed Thanksgiving to you all.
(If you would like to listen to Henry Smith’s song, here is a link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2inhx3kytGQ)