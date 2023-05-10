The Rev. Maggie Falenschek will become dean of spiritual life and fill the Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Chair at Wartburg College effective Aug. 7.
Falenschek comes to Wartburg from Gustavus Adolphus College, where she served as chaplain, director of campus ministries, and director of the Gustavus Academy for Faith, Science, and Ethics.
“I’m excited to be a part of what is happening at Wartburg. What the college put forward for this position matches my skills and what I really value in this work, which is being radically student facing,” Falenschek said. “I’m already dreaming about what campus ministry or spiritual life looks like for our students today and moving forward. I look forward to being able to focus on traditional campus ministry while also being very intentional about multifaith and interfaith work on campus. These are the things that make my heart soar.”
Falenschek understands the importance of engaging students from all faith and no faith backgrounds as the pastor on a college campus.“
I think about my ministry as a chaplain as being about spiritual wellness, and there are different faiths and traditions that are part of that,” she said. “I’m very interested in developing a holistic approach to spiritual wellness so that we are able to engage students who may come to campus who don’t have the same religious background or any religious background. They also need to thrive and have ways in which they are connecting to something that is larger than themselves.”
Born and raised in Minnesota, Falenschek earned her undergraduate degree at Concordia College in Moorhead before heading west to Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, Calif., for her Master of Divinity. It was in California that she fell in love with campus ministry while interning at Stanford University with the Episcopal Lutheran campus ministry team. She returned to the Midwest to serve as a pastor for youth and family ministries in Urbana, Illinois, before landing at Gustavus.
As someone who credits a campus pastor with helping her find her calling, Falenschek is excited to have the opportunity to be that person for students at Wartburg.
“She was the first person to help me see myself in this kind of role. She was super encouraging, but she also let me fail at things I needed to fail at,” Falenschek said. “She was always a calming, sacred presence for me. I love that I get to have the opportunity to help emerging adults as they navigate life and their own leadership by equipping them with the skills and tools they need to thrive in those transformative years.”
Pastor Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life and a member of the search committee, praised Falenschek’s ability to build community among groups on campus.
“Pastor Maggie brings a wide range of experience that will benefit our student body and has the skills and passion to build new connections between a variety of departments and the Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry Office,” said Bjornstad.
Falenschek said she was excited to get to campus this summer so that she could “be a part of the great things that are happening on campus.”
“I want the students and employees to see me as a partner in this work so that we can make sure we all have the best experiences and make Wartburg the best place it can be,” she said. “I can’t wait to walk alongside the students during this really amazing time in their lives.”
Falenschek and her husband, Nikoli, have two rescue dogs. In her free time, she enjoys running, travel and being outside.