If he only knew.
If truly he knew how much he meant to the people whose lives intersected with his, Cory Douglas Petersen, the late public grounds specialist in Waverly would be surprised.
He passed away unexpectedly on May 31, at the age of 32, but what he left behind in this community will long be remembered by volunteers and colleagues who worked side by side with him, just like his memory will be treasured by his family.
Waverly was an extended family of sorts for the Fort Madison native and for his beloved dog, Roxanne.
On Saturday, friends, family and colleagues gathered at Kohlmann Park to celebrate Cory’s life with togetherness, a lunch and some music.
Pulled pork, side dishes and drinks were shared along with stories of daily happenings and family news, one way to cope with the loss in public.
Such is the tone of some of these celebrations, and this one was a fitting tribute to the low-key city employee who won hearts with his work ethic and his dedication to the community he had adopted as his own playground for seven years.
The rays of the October sun could not have been more caressing, the rustle of the changing leaves could not have been more comforting and the lapping Cedar River could not have been more melancholic in its fall mood.
No big speeches, no formal statements, just the presence of the people who Cory loved and who loved him back.
Roxanne, Cory’s dog, took short walks around the park with Cory’s mom, Kay. Cory’s best friend has developed a great attachment to his mom. Nephews and nieces and aunts all chatted away, remembered Cory and stood as witnesses for his good heart.
The city was well represented as well–colleagues from Leisure Services, Public Works, the administration, the council, the chamber.
They each had a story to tell about Cory, but the theme was the same–short as it was, his life impacted a lot of people, mostly through his deeds. He was compassionate and always wanted to help.
“He had the biggest smile,” mom Kay said.
Several boards of pictures of Cory from different parts of his life added documentary detail to the story.
On a stand, a sign said that a fundraiser was under way.
In the 18-hole disc golf course in Brookwood Park, which is expected to open in the spring, one of the holes will be dedicated to Cory.
A partnership between the city and a Waverly disc golf group, the course will be an addition to the recreational appeal of the town. Funded by $10K from the city, $8K raised by the group and a grant by the community foundation, the disc golf park is a perfect memorial site to remember Cory.
In a nod to his personality, the hole dedicated to him will be called “Par 4 Sure.”
“Cory always answered yes questions with ‘for sure,’” Garret Riordan, the Director of Leisure Services said.
“His hole will be Par 4 Sure.”