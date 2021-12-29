Tony Howard counts himself lucky.
Growing up, the Iowa Falls man had two role models he tried to emulate in life – his grandfather, the late Dale Howard, and his father, Steve.
Working alongside them in his early years at the Dale Howard dealership in his hometown, a business his grandpa built from the ground up, he gradually absorbed their work ethic, their business vision and the way they treated their customers and the community.
So when it came down to him to step into a leadership role in the family business, it was a given that he would continue the legacy of the men who had shepherded him through life and helped mold him into the person he had become.
In early November, the company expanded to Waverly, buying out one of Waverly’s staple dealerships, Krueger Auto & Truck Villa at 2320 Fifth Ave. NW, and naming it Dale Howard Auto Center of Waverly, continuing as the town’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram trucks dealership.
The business had been owned by Waverly’s Denny Krueger since 1984, but he had worked for it since 1969. Deny’s two sons, Travis and Ted, have worked for their dad after graduating from college, and will continue to work there under the new ownership, as will several of the employees.
The Waverly site is Dale Howard’s first expansion outside of their home territory, but it was a well calibrated move to a city where community values, the school system and the town feel, among many other parameters, are comparable to Iowa Falls.
In contemplating his life’s direction earlier on, Tony Howard knew he would return to the family business once he was done with college. So after he earned a degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa in 2004, his destiny was set.
He found the story of his grandfather, Dale, a former junior college basketball coach, inspirational. As family lore has it, in his time, Dale asked the local dealer if he would let him drive a car, a fairly innocuous request by all accounts, which could have ended there had it not been for Dale’s drive for self improvement.
As it turned out, that very moment shifted the gears of the Howard family history. It ultimately led to July 1, 1975, when the Dale Howard dealership was launched.
In thinking about his life and the company’s new venture in Waverly, it is not lost on Tony Howard that there is a certain nod of faith in the Howard family succession — Dale Howard was about the same age when he started the company as Tony is today, when they expanded into Waverly.
“He’d be excited if he was alive,” Tony said of his grandpa’s likely reaction about the Waverly expansion.
What makes the Waverly location an opportunity for the Howards is that they wanted to replicate the success they had found in their hometown in a place within reach and of similar size and values.
So when Denny Krueger was ready to retire on Nov. 10, 2021, and especially after his sons were more interested in working there, but not in owning the dealership, it was time to find a buyer with values and customer care that would match the legacy of Denny Krueger and his sons.
“Tony Howard stepped up, they are very family oriented and they give back to the community, that’s what we were looking for,” Denny told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday. “I am very thankful to the customers and the community, that’s what my two sons loved mostly, the customers and the community, and our employees. That’s what we were thinking about when we decided to sell. We, the Kruegers, wanted to sell to someone that would appreciate our employees, our customers and the community. For us, it wasn’t a dollar and cents thing.”
It was an opportunity for two dealerships with long histories of community caring and aligned values to move forward.
“I started this dealership from scratch,” Denny said. “I had one employee who worked for me for 48 plus years and I have three who left and came back and are still working there. My two sons worked at the dealership through high school and after they graduated from college they came working for me, and they still work there.”
Having a succession plan is essential for dealerships that want to survive and evolve with the times, Tony Howard said.
“Right now, things are tough,” he said. “You either are buying or selling, there isn’t a whole lot in between.”
In the short time they have owned the new location, Tony Howard said the software has already been upgraded, and the staff trained. The building will be spruced up a bit in short order, he added.
“There are good people working there,” he said.
Driven by the Dale Howard motto, “Helping you get there,” and the excellence of the staff and service, the Waverly location is poised for success, Tony Howard said.
That tagline has been developed fairly recently, but the core values that undergird it — such as customer care, adding value for buyers, and giving back to charitable causes, such as Coaches vs. Cancer, and other community-minded initiatives — are principles the Howard family has lived and worked by.
“That’s a big part of who we are and what we do,” Tony Howard said.
In fact, for the Howards, giving back is a family tradition that dates back to the very beginning of the company. Dale and Marilyn Howard, for instance, gave generously to Ellsworth Community College for the Dale Howard Family Activity Center and the University of Iowa for the Dale and Marilyn Howard Family Pavilion at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Moreover, Tony’s father, Steve, serves on the Hansen Family Hospital Board of Trustees, and as chairman, led the board through the process of building a new hospital in 2014, according to the company’s website. Steve’s wife, Glenda, a retired elementary teacher, received the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2009, for her dedication in helping kids.
Busy as he is in running the day-to-day operations,Tony himself has presided over the Iowa Falls Jaycees, the Highland Golf Club Board and is a member of the Iowa Falls Kiwanis, among other involvements.
Tony and his wife, Julianne, a sixth-grade teacher, have two sons, Prentice, 13, and Pierce, 10.
Prior to buying the Waverly dealership, the family had been to town on several occasions, mostly for Prentice’s sports events and also for a training camp at Wartburg College.
New in town, so far, they have tried the food fare at several local eateries, like the Other Place, the Dirty Dog American Bar & Grille, Jimmy John’s and Sub City, but as they spend more time in town, others will be on their exploration list.
“Waverly is a good, strong community and it has a good anchor in Wartburg, just like Iowa Falls does in Ellsworth Community College,” Tony Howard said. “We are excited to be a part of it.”