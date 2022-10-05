On the way to Ballard Cousins Reunion 2022, stopped at convenience store just before the Fourty. Remember outhouses?
Wanted to buy gas and use toilet…
First two pumps not working and third diesel only. I persevered. Fourth pump, OK.
Remembering the outhouse at the Fourty.
Inside spent time waiting for women’s room. Kid running place grinning and making no eye contact. After waiting, waiting, waiting called to him to ask if I needed a key and he said no, just wait. I waited, waited and then a man came out of the women’s room, muttered something about men’s room having been in use and great need and went on his way. Used clean and decent and not smelly women’s room and could identify with needs/must.
Got cash from ATM for collection for electricity etc. at site.
Moved on and had a good time. There must have been about 60 people and some groups into the fourth generation present. I’m old so had no trouble walking up to people and saying, “I cannot think of your name, but think we are related. Who are you?”
Talked and listened and took pictures. The Fourty is located in a pasture where my uncle and aunt dammed up a stream to make a pond, built a two-sided shelter house complete with stove and refrigerator and electricity. There is a steel divided sink and an aluminum counter. You do have to bring your own water and have a bucket to drain into, but it was and is a great picnic setup.
The pond is large and lovely with a very nice dock and some small boats. I remember one of my sons complimenting Uncle Kenny on the place—pond, picnic tables, shelter house and access road—but my city kid ended with a question.
“This place is great, but I am wondering just when you’ll be installing flush toilets?”
Uncle Kenny hooked his thumbs under his overalls, leaned back, and said, “Why, Chris, you don’t ever want to do that. You’d get a whole different class of people in here then.”
No program, no announcement except let’s eat. Good family reacquainting themselves with each other over good food. About half of the food was cookies, cake and pie but I only mention that to say how much we enjoyed ourselves.
I took a collection of our Grandma Anna stories and another story about Aunt Helen and Uncle Kenny and the Fourty.
Caught up with many and on some who could not be there. A time of beauty down by the pond.
One cousin’s husband spewing about no vaccination for Covid—not letting anyone put poison in me—and equally loud about getting the Shingles vaccinations. I see a disconnect there, but moved away from him and stayed away from him.
Clean up and load out with no problems. Stopped by brother’s to pick up some things and on home.
Looking into the Shingrix shots now. Did the flu shot. Wish medical offices had such things early on rather than stores and drug stores—not sure I understand why medical office does not send out notice to come in for shots.
Brother and sister-in-law in Ft. Myers are cleaning up from wind damage, but were not in the water damage areas. They had installed hurricane proof windows and that kept wind-driven rain out. Dealing with power outages and such but feeling fortunate. Grandson there to cut up downed trees and help with repairs.