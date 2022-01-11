Mayuri Farlinger has been named vice president of customer and community engagement at Alliant Energy effective Jan. 1.
With this announcement, over one third of Alliant Energy’s senior executive officers are now female, said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and senior vice president of operations.
“Mayuri’s proven and ongoing leadership and initiative at Alliant Energy energizes others and delivers positive results,” Kouba said. “Her passion for providing innovative solutions is critical to delivering on our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities.”
In this role, Farlinger is responsible for growing Alliant Energy’s customer base in Iowa by leading the company’s economic development, community engagement and account management areas. She will direct and lead regulatory activities and initiatives supporting all electric and natural gas customers in Iowa.
Farlinger also is responsible for directing and implementing the day-to-day delivery of gas and electric service, power plant operations in Eastern Iowa, as well as working with the company’s Safety Blue Hat program across the state.
“I look forward to continuing to engage with and positively impact our customers and the communities we serve throughout the state,” said Farlinger. “Our team is driven and dedicated to providing the safe, reliable and affordable service our customers count on every day.”
Farlinger joined Alliant Energy as an intern in 2004. Since joining the company, she has worked in finance, auditing, regulatory, account management, field engineering, customer renewables, revenue management and operations in roles of increasing responsibility.
She serves on the boards of United Way of East Central Iowa, Indian Creek Nature Center and Corridor Women Connect. Farlinger earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa and her Master of Business Administration at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
A complete list of company executives and their biographies is available online at alliantenergy.com/executives.