Bremer County Fair Association received a $10,000 grant for their future new county fairgrounds. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.
The Working Here Fund grant will be used to help relocate and construct the new Bremer County Fairgrounds. Over the next few years, Bremer County will be building a new fairground on a recently purchased 55-acre plot on the east end of Waverly. A new large lighted sign now stands at the future location.
The fair offers a great place for youth to showcase their projects as 4-H and FFA members, plus families to enjoy the many venues and activities at the annual fair.
“By building our own fairgrounds, we can continue the 147-year old tradition of the Bremer County Fair for future generations,” said Ron Lenth, Bremer ISU Extension director, fair board member and grant writer.
The entire project is expected to take several years to complete. The project will work through phases, from some major site preparation before building construction begins.
“We value the opportunity to support local organizations, like Bremer County Fair Association, dedicated to improving the rural communities where we live and work,” said Julie Hoodjer, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Cedar Falls office.
Bremer County Fair Association is one of 34 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2021. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $262,345 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.
About Bremer County Fair
The Bremer County Fair has provided a safe and educational facility for county 4-H and FFA youth to learn and exhibit their projects, plus offer educational and entertainment venues for county citizens for over 147 years.
About Farm Credit Services of America
Farm Credit Services of America is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $32 billion in assets and $6.3 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Learn more at fcsamerica.com.