Beth Hoffman

Beth Hoffman

I started writing this post from the comfort of a coffee shop, my mug steaming over with warming liquid, the fancy acai bowl with peanut butter I ordered filling my belly. It’s a scene I was once familiar with as a city dweller and one I gravitate to when I want to write.

Coffee shops are a place to be with people during work hours when you actually have no colleagues, no office, and no internet at home (Yes, most of rural America still does not have wifi.) A lively atmosphere without too many distractions; background noise without anything too jarring or attention-grabbing.

Beth Hoffman has written extensively about food and agriculture and she’s been a longtime educator, most recently as an associate professor of media students at the University of San Francisco. She’s now a beginning farmer in Iowa with her husband, John. She’s the author of “Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America.” Her blog, “In the Dirt” is on Substack. This article appeared on Oct. 5 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.