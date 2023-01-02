The Bremer County Fair Board is kicking off their fundraising for the 4-H Building at the new fairgrounds with a $20,000 donation from Farmers Cooperative Company of Readlyn and Shell Rock. Jason Hoppenworth and Danny Buls from the fairboard, along with Danny’s grandson, Alex, received the check from Farmers Coop staff, Nate Snyder, Christy Snyder, Levi Bergman, and Steve Calonder. Farmers Coop members and employees, along with their families, are very involved in the fair each year. “We are very excited to be involved in the future of the Bremer County Fairgrounds because the kids are our future coop members,” says General Manager, Nate Snyder. Farmers Coop was able to make the donation with the help of matching funds from CoBank, Land O’Lakes, and CHS.
