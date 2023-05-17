Kelly Cline is a testament to the power of reigniting a creative spark after years without.
As a small business owner of Artistic Twin Designs and two-year manager of the Waverly Farmers Market, Kelly has been able to fill her free time with enriching art and experiences for the Waverly community. She currently sells paintings and prints on a wide array of products.
Kelly’s work boasts nature-inspired acrylic and watercolor paintings on cards, stickers, and bags.
“It started as a need to support my hobby and something to do,” she says. “My kids are older, I don’t have any grandkids yet, and I found that I had a lot of free time that I never had before that I needed to fill.”
The origin of Artistic Twin Designs is refurbished art.
“I actually redid the windows on my house and I saved all the old windows and started painting on them,” she says. “That’s kind of how I got started doing art again. I realized that a 20 by 30 window was a little large for people to buy and I needed some way of supporting my hobby. So slowly it got smaller and smaller. I put my art on stickers and notecards–things that are more shareable and feasible.”
Kelly has a background in art with a degree in graphic design, but hadn’t revisited art until a few years ago. This is her fourth year participating in the farmers market.
“As I started painting more I decided to paint frames from Trinkets and Togs and had such a stockpile I was like ‘I’m going to try and sell these’,” she says. “One step at a time it grew.”
The name Artistic Twin Designs ties Kelly back to her family. The original name, Art by Kelly, put her behind in an industry that she was made to stand out in. She decided to rename her business after her family dynamic, as Kelly says she has always been the more creative, artsy one, especially when compared to her twin sister.
“We are basically mirror image twins, which means that we look a lot alike but we have a lot of differences otherwise,” Kelly says. “Our likes are very different, I have always been the artistic one and she has been a more math, accounting type thing. Those are our strengths, right-brain, left-brain.”
Kelly has found fulfillment in pursuing her age-old passion.
“I love the process of it, the feel,” she says. “It’s very therapeutic working with the colors, especially on canvas. There is a texture to it that’s very relaxing, it’s almost like a massaging type motion. That’s what I truly enjoy about it.”
“The satisfaction of the finished product is the best,” Kelly says. “There are a lot of times where things go in the scrap pile and I’ll save it for later. But when there is something you really like and you post it on Facebook and hear the feedback, it feels really nice.”
As a creative, Kelly tries to keep her passion intertwined with her work to avoid feeling burnt out. “I don’t do a lot of commission work because I want to keep it something I enjoy, when I feel like painting I want to paint, when I feel joy I want to paint… I like creating things that people enjoy,” she says. “I’m not as good at creating things that are other people’s visions.”
“Coming up with new ideas is hard,” Kelly says. “I get a lot of inspiration from flowers and images I see on Pinterest, but try not to fall into the niche of creating the same thing over and over. I don’t want to become just this flower person, I want to keep it interesting.”
Being involved in the farmers market has been the perfect way for her to expand her body of work, sell her art, and be able to be an active part in the community. She took over as manager last year.
“I went to their meeting in the spring to meet all the vendors and they said they were looking for a manager, and I had done special events in one of my past jobs,” she says. “So, I had some experience and decided to give it a try.”
“It fills a need of my own, it gives me a sense of purpose,” Kelly says. “It gives me a reason to go out and talk to people. Since I work from home it’s hard to get that personal stuff.”
She does not arrive at the market alone, however. Kelly is almost always accompanied by her retired mother, Vicky Clemons. Kelly says her mom comes every Saturday to be a cheerleader for her and all the other vendors.
“She loves to take pictures of everyone else but herself,” Kelly says.
Although Kelly sells her work online as well, she much prefers the farmers market experience.
“With the farmers market you have a lot of people who come every week and they might not buy something one week but they will look at it and buy it the next,” she says. “So building those personal connections is really helpful.”