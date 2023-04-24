The Waverly farmers market is returning Saturday, May 6 after a long winter period. Located by the pavilion on First Street SW, south of the fire station, the market will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday.
The market will see a few key changes this year, Kelly Cline, the farmers market organizer, says.
“I want to incorporate more with the community and make an event to come to not only just to shop for your fresh produce and homemade local goods, but also to have something to go and be a community,” she said.
In order to offer more, the market will be hosting community events throughout the summer. On kickoff day, May 6, a master gardener information booth will be open with access to the Iowa State Extension. Throughout the summer, more events will be added. On July 15, for example, in partnership with Friends of the Family, face painting and other activities will be offered.
The Waverly Public Library will be partnering with the farmers market this season as well. In June and July, starting at 10 a.m., librarians Emily McClimon and Trevor Krug will be entertaining toddlers, kindergartners and adults with family storytime on Saturdays. Open to all and geared toward babies up to those entering kindergarten, families can engage with provided props and materials to keep busy while listening to spoken stories, songs, and rhymes.
Knowing that not everyone can visit the library often, McClimon, the Youth Services Librarian, is excited about the opportunity to branch out into the community.
“I think finding new ways to bring the library’s resources to all members of our community is very important,” she said. “Families with young children need events to attend that are free, low pressure, and have high rewards in terms of the developmental benefits, and I think storytime is the perfect thing.”
She continued, “Fellowship is a really great side effect of attending storytimes. I’ve seen many friendships blossom between new moms, new dads, and lots of little ones!”
In another effort to reach into the community, the library will visit communities with its bookmobile this summer, where community members can come aboard and check out books to take home. They will also be running a full-fledged summer reading and event program for kids.
With all of the new events coming this summer, the Waverly farmers market is sure to be a community-buzzing hub. In order to keep supporting local vendors, the farmers market moved into Embassy Vineyard Church during the colder seasons. They also put to use an online ordering system to pick up goods from vendors, which is now closed for the outdoor season. This upcoming winter, Cline, the farmers market coordinator, plans to only have the market open from November to December.
Cline has set up roughly 20 vendors for Saturday this summer and is open to receive additional sign ups. There are options to participate throughout the season or even by the day.
Two fan favorites, Singing Sourdough and Whistling Thistle, will be participating this summer. Some new vendors are also in line for this year.
“Last year I wasn’t able to find any vendors that had eggs, but this year, it looks like we may have two or three that are going to be offering fresh eggs,” she said.
To celebrate the start of the season, the market will also be bringing in Scratch Cupcakes on May 6.
Full list of vendors so far:
Artistic Twin Designs, Barking Dog Gardens, BioInspired Living, Chill, Babe Candle Co, Coneflower Confections, Yellow Cherry (tomatoes), Englebrecht Farm, Hockey’s Smokehouse, Lone Wolf Acres, thinkwell. coffee, Our Garden Table, Sage Farm, Striving and Thriving Soaps, Spree Family Honey Farm.