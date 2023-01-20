Marcus Urelius, 36, from Farnhamville, Iowa, plead guilty January 10, 2023, in federal court to possession of child pornography, according to a press release by the United  States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. 

­In a plea agreement, Urelius admitted that between April 2021, and January 2022, he used an Internet-based, peer-to-peer (P2P) network known as “Freenet” to knowingly receive and attempt to receive visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He further admitted to using the network to share child pornography with others.