VAN HORNE — Waverly Shell-Rock basketball brought their offense with them on the road at Benton on Monday, riding a hot start in a 53-41 non-conference win.
“We had a really good first quarter, executing on both ends of the floor,” coach Nate Steege said. “Benton then gave us some problems and we didn’t execute as well. The energy picked up and we were able to get the win.”
W-SR made shots early and humbled Benton in a 20-10 first quarter. While the Bobcats couldn’t get their offense going on the night, their defense stood tall in the next eight minutes, holding the Go-Hawks to four points and shrinking the lead down to 24-17 at halftime.
“Benton came out with a 1-3-1 zone and played aggressive defense,” Steege said. “I have to give them a lot of credit. We simply didn’t handle that quarter well.”
The Bobcats cut the Go-Hawks’ lead down to two points to open the third quarter behind a career night from senior Aiden Harris, who went for 24 points on the night. W-SR senior Keaton Farmer responded by putting his team on his back, leading a 10-4 run to wrestle the lead back for the rest of the night. A six point difference in the fourth quarter allowed W-SR to extend and hold their lead.
“We took a lot of really good shots in the third quarter that didn’t go in,” Steege said. “We eventually got to the rim for a couple of and-one opportunities. I wish we would have did a better job on [Harris]. Our man defense did a great job of guarding everyone else. Great game for him.”
Farmer finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 boards, also adding three steals. Sophomore Cole Marsh finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Senior Hogan Hansen had eight points and five assists.
The Go-Hawks (8-3) will host New Hampton on Thursday and travel to West Delaware on Tuesday.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 53, BENTON COMMUNITY 41
Waverly-SR………20 4 13 16 — 53
Benton Comm.…10 7 14 10 — 41
Waverly-Shell Rock: Keaton Farmer 8-16 2-2 21, Cole Marsh 5-9 4-6 15, Hogan Hansen 4-4 0-2 8, Luis Portillo 2-5 0-0 6, Cole Hotz 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Kruse 0-4 1-2 1, Sam Roose 0-2 0-0 0, Clay Draper 0-3 0-0 0, totals 20-45 7-12 53.
Benton Community: Stats n/a
3-point goals: WSR 6-26 (Farmer 3-8, Portillo 2-5, Marsh 1-4), BC n/a; Rebounds: WSR 27 (Farmer 11, Hansen 5, Marsh 4), BC n/a; Offensive rebounds: WSR 8 (Farmer 3, Hansen 2, three with 1), BC n/a; Assists: WSR 11 (Hansen 5, Marsh 2, Kruse 2), BC n/a; Steals: WSR 6 (Farmer 3, Hansen 3), BC n/a; Blocked shots: WSR 0, BC n/a; Turnovers: WSR 10, BC n/a; Fouled out: none.