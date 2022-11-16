Your dog’s Thanksgiving dinner is waiting!
Each year Fast Tracks offers a “Feast for the Beast” to all of their boarding guests to let their furry friends participate in the holiday festivities. Many at home also love to share scraps with their pooch, but shouldn’t let those puppy dog eyes fool them. Many of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes are actually not safe for dogs, but there are some that even pups can enjoy.
Fast Tracks considers it important to be aware of what’s safe for your furry friend. Here are a few of the foods they like to share with their Thanksgiving Beasts:
One of the safest and most delicious Thanksgiving treats you can give your dog is boiled turkey. Turkey is an excellent source of protein and boiling it without the skin helps keep the fat content low. Just make sure there are no bones in the meat before giving it to your dog, as cooked bones can splinter and cause serious health problems.
Mashed potatoes are a Thanksgiving staple, and prepared right can be perfectly safe for your pup. Plain boiled mashed potatoes are a safe treat, just be sure to exclude your typical fixins like skins, butter, cream, and seasonings. Excluding these things will prevent upset stomachs, and vomiting.
Everybody loves carrots, including dogs! Carrots are not only safe for dogs, but they’re also packed with nutrients like beta carotene and fiber. Cooked or raw, these are a great treat.
Green beans which are full of vitamins A and C are also safe for Thanksgiving snacking. These can be fed cooked or raw, just make sure to exclude any butter or seasonings. You can even mix them in with the Turkey, Carrots, and Mashed Potatoes for a complete meal.
One favorite holiday treat is pumpkin pie, and plain pumpkin puree is actually safe for your pooch. Pumpkin is packed with nutrients that can benefit your dog. It’s a great source of fiber that can help with digestive issues, as well as being rich in vitamins A and C, both of which are important for a healthy immune system. Just be sure to give your dog plain pumpkin puree without any added sugar or spices.
Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends...and treats. If you want to include your furry friend in the festive fun this year, be sure to choose treats that are safe for them to eat. Fast Track’s list of five Thanksgiving staples your dog will love (that are also safe) is the perfect place to start planning your pup-friendly feast.