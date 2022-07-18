A Monday morning accident on Highway 218 near Janesville resulted in a fatality and sent three people, including two teens, to the hospital, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The report states that the accident occurred at approximately at 8:20 a.m. and Janesville Fire was paged near mile marker 195.
Gregory Harter, 71, of Fairbank, died in the crash.
The crash report says that a 14-year-old was driving southbound in a red 2014 Chevy Impala.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett confirmed the Impala was a driver’s ed vehicle.
In an updated version of the report, the Iowa State Patrol noted that the Impala was a Street Smarts driver's ed vehicle.
The car dropped off onto the shoulder and overcorrected, according to the report.
The vehicle then crossed into the southbound lane and the median.
There, the Impala was struck by a grey 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven by Tabatha Gehrke, 44, of Waterloo.
All involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts, the report says.
The two drivers and another 14-year-old, who was in the Impala, were taken to the hospital.
The responding and assisting agencies involved the Iowa State Patrol, Tim & Mike's Towing, Waverly Ambulance, Woods Funeral Home, State Medical Examiner, Janesville Fire, First Responders and Police Department, IA D.O.T. and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department.