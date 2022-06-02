On May 29, 2022, at approximately 12:38 am, a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Red 2003 Jeep Liberty Limited for a traffic infraction on C33 near R Avenue; approximately two miles west of Maynard, IA. After further investigation, the driver, Ryan Michael Paul, age 40 of Atlantic, was found to be operating the Jeep without a valid driver's license. Paul was arrested and charged with Driving While License Suspended (Simple Misdemeanor). Paul was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge.
On 5/28/2022 at approximately 12:25 AM, a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford Fusion for a traffic violation on HWY 3 and Palace Rd. During the stop, the deputy discovered that the driver, David Hudson, 38 of New Hampton, was barred and had an active warrant from Linn County. Hudson was arrested for Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge.
On May 27th, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford F-150 near the area of Highway Three and Palace Road. Upon investigating, the driver Timothy A. Erhardt age, 54 Of Oelwein was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor) and speeding. Erhardt was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held pending appearance with a magistrate judge.
On 5-26-22 at approximately 8:55 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car vs deer accident in the 18000 block of Hwy 150. Upon further investigation the driver of the 2020 Chevy 2500 Scott Stempfle, 26 of Maynard was traveling south when he struck a deer. There was approximately $8500.00 damage. No injuries were reported in the accident.