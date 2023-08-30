Al Getler is a world class ventriloquist and hysterical comedian. Combining his sharp wit and skills, Al’s shows are filled with laughs for audiences of all sizes, age groups, and performance venues. He headlines the 50th year of Fayette Watermelon Days, Sept. 8 through 10, with a free Saturday night show at 7 p.m. on Main Street before the fireworks and sky lantern launch.
Getler has been seen Discovery/A&E Network channels hundreds of times with his buddy, Jeff Dunham. He has also been featured on Good Morning America, Fox TV, and other TV appearances. He has entertained corporate audiences such as AT&T, GE, USA Today/Gannett Corp and has appeared in New York, New York Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and more.
Getler knows family audiences. He was recently held over for one year at a top-rated Pocono Mountains family resort.
“When I say family, I mean the whole family,” said Getler. “My audiences span the entire spectrum including children, teenagers, adults, and the grandparents.”
His secret, Getler maintains, is to keep the laughs right down the middle. He uses a cast of his unique puppet characters and even includes audience members as puppets. Getler focuses his performances on lively banter along with silly and wholesome fun.
“Just like the old Bugs Bunny cartoons, there are jokes aimed at the adults while the kids are laughing along,” said Getler. “And teens play a key role in my show as participants on stage as Puppet Mouth Singers. The response is great.”
After a recent theater show, a mother paid the highest compliment Getler can imagine when she said, “You even made my 18-year-old laugh!”
“That is the stuff I will bring to Watermelon Days,” said Getler. “The entire family should be ready to participate and have a great time. And they should have their phone ready for pictures!”
Getler backs up his claim of full family participation with the dozens of pictures taken after shows. He calls them #puppetmouth photos. Audience members line up with their phones to capture the moment when they pose with Getler and his characters and do the Puppet Mouth pose.
In addition to performing ventriloquism, Getler is a board of advisor member of the Vent Haven Museum in Fort Mitchell, KY along with Dunham and other notable ventriloquists. The museum holds the world’s largest collection of dummies, puppets, artifacts, and displays. A new building that includes a theater was just completed. He is also a key organizer of a yearly International Ventriloquist Convention that includes over 500 ventriloquists.
“AGT winner Dacri Lynne Farmer got her start at our convention,” said Getler. “Every notable AGT winner has appeared at the convention. And Jeff never misses one.”
Getler will appear for a free show at Fayette Watermelon Days on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the main stage at 7 p.m. The #puppetmouth photos will take place following the show until the start of the fireworks.
Fayette Watermelon Days is held annually the weekend after Labor Day and is full of free, family fun for all ages. New free activities this year include miniature golf, a watermelon eating contest, human foosball, Absolute Science bubble stations, rock painting and paint the police vehicle. Other free entertainment includes inflatables, kids t-shirt coloring, minnow races, an escape room, Darrel the Balloon Guy, live music and a Cartoon Concert/Meet & Greet.
Visit Al Getler’s website at https://algetler.com or www.fayettewatermelondays.com for a list of all the free, family fun.