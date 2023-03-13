Our band students have been on fire this winter and so much learning has been happening. February was a busy month with many of our students involved in winter sport tournaments, the middle school orchestra solo festival, the middle school large group band festival, and preparations for our Sixth grade solo festival. Our students show continued signs of musical growth and progress and deserve to be recognized for their hard work and perseverance. Congratulations to this month’s musicians of the month!
Fifth grade musicians of the month include: Nova Liebau (clarinet), Owen Shekleton (tuba), Jantzen Prostine (trombone), Gracyn Miller (alto sax), and Mason Spooner (trumpet).
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Lisa ten Hoeve (flute), Noah Kalkbrenner (alto sax), Levi Bibler (trumpet), Cason Wedeking (percussion), Connor Welter (trombone), and Sophie Smith (clarinet).
Tune in next month for March’s musicians of the month!