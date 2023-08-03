Gertrude Fegley will turn 102 on August 27th! Gertrude is a long time Waverly resident, a former elementary teacher in Shell Rock & Tripoli, and a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Gertrude’s family is planning a card shower and welcomes any of Gertrude’s friends or former students to send a card or letter containing birthday well wishes and/or fond memories to her during the last week of August.
Cards or letters can be mailed to:
Gertrude Fegley
Woodlawn Terrace – Room 119
1922 5th Avenue NW
Waverly, Iowa 50677