A felon who allegedly stole approximately 4,300 rounds of .223 caliber rifle ammunition over two days from a Cedar Falls Farm & Fleet store has been arrested.
Jalen Malik Seals, 22, is facing two counts of felon in control of a firearms/ammunition, each a Class D felony; second-degree theft, a Class D felony and third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to the press release.
Court documents state that the ammunition was valued at approximately $896. The criminal complaint also states that Seals admitted to stealing ammo on both occasions in exchange for money.
A press release by Cedar Falls Public Safety says that on June 28, 2022, at 4:46 p.m.call from Blaine’s Farm & Fleet in Cedar Falls reported to dispatch that two males had left the store with ammunition which they didn’t pay for.
Investigators later determined that the pair stole approximately 1,300 rounds of .223 caliber rifle ammunition before fleeing the scene.
The following morning, June 29, 2022, the store called 911 again, reporting that one of the men was back at the store.
After confirming that the subject in question was the same as the day before, officers eventually made contact with Seals, the release states. He was taken into custody without incident.
Additional charges are pending, the release says.
District Associate Judge Judge Brook Jacobsen of the First Judicial District denied Seals’ application for a public defender.