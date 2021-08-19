St. Paul’s Lutheran School is a preschool through 6th-grade elementary school located at 301 1st St. NW, Waverly. For almost 150 years, St. Paul’s has opened its doors to families throughout the greater community seeking a Christian education. St. Paul’s offers fully certified educational staff for every section of their preschool program. The preschool grant, which helps offset tuition costs, is available for students who qualify. Preschool registration fee is $50 for all sections.
Preschool programming serves as an integral part of providing quality early learning experiences to young children and their families. St. Paul’s offers a high-quality early childhood education program that protects a child’s play time while ensuring the children are ready for kindergarten with a focus on the Iowa Core aligned Iowa Learning Standards.
“Our teachers understand the particular ways that young children develop and learn,” said Tamela Johnson, principal at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “They organize space, time and activities to be in sync with children’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical abilities.”
All of St. Paul’s classrooms have a licensed early childhood teacher, special education services and qualified associates that are responsible for designing and implementing effective learning environments using instructional strategies to enhance their children’s learning.
“The early childhood staff support the students as they practice social skills and build friendships by helping them learn how to enter into play, sustain play and enhance play,” said Johnson.
At St. Paul’s, students are provided weekly worship, music, P.E., Spanish and library time, as well as building relationships with cross-grade friends.
“St. Paul’s remains committed to providing quality instruction in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived,” Johnson said.
To register your child for preschool or to learn more about the St. Paul’s preschool program and the various options, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school-registration. For additional information or questions, please contact Tamela Johnson, principal, at tamela.johnson@stpaulswaverly.org or 352-1484.