DES MOINES — Forty-four FFA members exhibited 190 rabbits in the FFA Rabbit Show judged Thursday, August 12, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Jordan Buscher of Algona FFA, Algona won the Champion Meat Pen while Dustin Barker of ADM FFA, Adel won the Reserve Champion Meat Pen. He also won the Champion Meat Rabbits, Reserve Champion Meat Rabbits and Market “Best of Show.”
Buscher won the Champion Six Class Breeds, as well, and John Gordan of Boyer Valley FFA, Dunlap won the Reserve Champion Six Class Breeds.
Alina Goldie of West Marshall FFA, State Center won Champion Four Class Breeds and Overall “Best of Show” and Khryssa Anderson of Newton FFA, Newton won Reserve Champion Four Class Breeds.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Sheyenne Bergmann earned both the champion and reserve champion in the Silver Fox breed among the six-breed competition. The N-P FFA chapter also took fourth place in the chapter award rankings.