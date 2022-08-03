TRIPOLI, Iowa— Eric and Courtney Jensen, of Yellow Table Farm, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring how they are working to create a silvopasture system on former row crop ground on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 2-4 p.m., near Tripoli (1469 Norfolk Ave.).
The event – “Flipping the Table on Soil Health With Silvopasture at Yellow Table Farm” – is free to attend and will include light refreshments. To sign up, visit the event page at practicalfarmers.org/field-days or call Debra Boekholder at (515) 232-5661. The field day is sponsored by Iowa State University On-Farm Food Safety Team and Premier 1 Supplies.
Please note: Due to the presence of livestock on the farm, attendees must also adhere to PFI’s biosecure event policy, which includes wearing clean footwear and clothes that have not been worn on other farms with livestock or livestock buildings, or around a dense population of wild birds. Full guidelines for attending PFI’s biosecure events are available at practicalfarmers.org/biosecure-event-policy.
Eric and Courtney are beginning farmers who converted 15 acres of row crop land to diverse annual vegetables and pasture five years ago. They are now planting chestnuts and other trees to create a silvopasture system.
The farm presently includes chickens, asparagus, garlic and elderberries, and the Jensens hope to expand by adding heritage-breed pigs, as well as ducks for both meat and eggs.
At the field day, attendees will learn how the Jensens have worked to convert former row crop land to perennial crops and pasture, and what they are learning along the way.
Attendees will see a hands-on demonstration of establishing chestnut seedlings and fencing for pasture-raised sheep. The Jensens will also discuss rotational grazing, growing vegetables in high tunnels and their vision for their young silvopasture system.
This event is part of PFI’s 2022 field day season, which includes 41 events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a spirit of curiosity, a culture of mutual respect and farmers openly sharing their knowledge and experience.
