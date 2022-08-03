TRIPOLI, Iowa— Eric and Courtney Jensen, of Yellow Table Farm, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring how they are working to create a silvopasture system on former row crop ground on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 2-4 p.m., near Tripoli (1469 Norfolk Ave.).

The event – “Flipping the Table on Soil Health With Silvopasture at Yellow Table Farm” – is free to attend and will include light refreshments. To sign up, visit the event page at practicalfarmers.org/field-days or call Debra Boekholder at (515) 232-5661. The field day is sponsored by Iowa State University On-Farm Food Safety Team and Premier 1 Supplies.