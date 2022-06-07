Fifteen Northeast Iowa students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship next school year for health care-related studies, including Gabrielle Gergen of Janesville and Gretchen Ellerbroek of Waverly.
Fifteen Northeast Iowa students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship next school year for health care-related studies. The Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center as well as the Friends of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center came together to select and honor the 2022 Friends as well as Gordon & Maria Wilson scholarship recipients. The scholarships are paid to recipients’ colleges or universities toward their tuition.
The 15 students are as follows:
• Kiley Alcott, Belle Plaine
• Mackenzie Curtis, Aurora
• Gretchen Ellerbroek, Waverly
• Alanna Fishel, Cedar Falls
• Timothy Freeland, Dysart
• Kendahl Freet, Waterloo
• Gabrielle Gergen, Janesville
• Caitlin Heine, Cedar Falls
• Alana Higgins, Mount Auburn
• Taylor Hoehns, Cedar Falls
• Isabella Jorgensen, Hudson
• Karlie Rickert, Reinbeck
• Bailey Rustad, Cedar Falls
• Ethan Schellhorn, Sumner
• Abby Steimel, Waterloo
The Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center and Friends of Waterloo Medical Center raise money each year through different opportunities such as scrub sales, plant sales and the May Breakfast in Cedar Falls. They also receive a grant from the McElroy Trust who helps pay for the scholarships. If you want to know more about these scholarships, please visit the MercyOne Northeast Iowa Friends webpage or call 319-272-7676.
Not pictured: Mackenzie Curtis, Isabella Jorgensen, Alana Higgins, Timothy Freeland.