With the state qualifying tournament on Saturday, IAwrestle has released their final rankings.
Waverly-Shell Rock (3A)
The Go-Hawks enter the final rankings in second behind Southeast Polk with nine ranked wrestlers.
Ryker Graff is ranked fifth in 113 pounds as a sophomore.
Zane Behrends comes in at number 12 in 132 pounds.
Ryder Block holds onto his number one ranking in 138 pounds and will be looking for his third state title.
In 145 pounds, Bas Diaz continues his hold at the number one ranking.
Ethan Bibler continues to move up the 152 pound rankings, coming in at number eight.
Danny Diaz has been perfect since his return and comes in at number two in 160 pounds.
McCrae Hagarty will be battling a shoulder injury this weekend and is number two at 195 pounds.
After a strong showing this last weekend, Caden Wetherell makes an appearance in the 220 pound ranking at number 12.
Jake Walker rounds out the rankings for W-SR at number three in heavyweight.
Denver (1A)
Boden White of Denver is the lone Cyclone to be ranked ahead of Saturday, coming in at number 10 in 145 pounds.
Wapsie Valley (1A)
The Warriors have one wrestler ranked, Dawson Schmit, who comes in at number six in 126 pounds.
Nashua-Plainfield (1A)
The Huskies roll into the final rankings at number seven with seven ranked wrestlers.
In 106 pounds, Jayden Rinken continues his strong hold at number one.
Nic Brase continues to move up the rankings to number eight in 113 pounds.
Nashua-Plainfield's strongest weights are at the bottom of the weight classes and Hayden Munn makes it three ranked wrestlers in the three lowest weights, coming in at number nine in 120 pounds.
In 126 pounds, Garret Rinken maintains his number one ranking.
Kendrick Huck makes his appearance in the rankings at number 12 in 132 pounds.
At 138 pounds, Kaden Wilken comes in at number 11 before his final qualifying meet.
With multiple upsets on the season, Titus Evans comes in at number 11 in 170 pounds.
Clarksville-North Butler (1A)
Clarksville-North Butler comes into the final rankings with two in the top-12.
Tanner Arjes comes in at number two in 132 pounds and MaKade Bloker holds the top spot in 182 pounds.
Tripoli (1A)
For the Panthers, Giles Cowell comes in at number seven in 170 pounds to be the lone Tripoli athlete in the rankings.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1A)
In 195 pounds, Sumner-Fredericksburg's Kyle Kuhlmann comes in at number 10.