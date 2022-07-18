Concerts In Kohlmann will come to a close this week with our last concert taking place on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Wartburg College will sponsor the event, featuring performances by Mike and Sue Blair, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from Wartburg will be on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Edward Jones-Dwane Waterbury will also be there sponsoring Inflatable Fun for kids of all ages. Food from Jimmy Johns and Tropical Sno will also be available for purchase during the event.
This week also marks our last CIK Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. These have been absolutely fabulous this year and gotten rave reviews! Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide fun, free, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the LAST concert of the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the WSR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.