Charles City’s Party in the Park finale for 2023 is set for Friday, Aug. 4, and will feature a ‘Games Night’ theme, along with the live music of Model Stranger and Wild Love, a Tribute to the Doors.
“Expect to see more games and activities,” said Events Coordinator Joanna Thompson of the event’s theme. “This is going to be a fun night.”
Model Stranger is a Chicago-based alternative rock band that draws inspiration from the 60s to 90s era of rock ‘n’ roll. They have a reputation for high energy live performances and have been dubbed “rock n’ roll classicists” and “an eclectic synthesis of psychedelic grunge and classic rock” by Chicago press. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Stephen Francis, bassist Kevin James, and drummer Vincent Joseph. The trio describes themselves as “an analog band living in a digital world.” Model Stranger will be performing for the first half of the evening, followed by Wild Love which is an off shoot of the band and a tribute to The Doors.
“If we’re lucky, Wild Love will sling in a few covers from that could range from the Beatles to Aerosmith,” commented Thompson.
Organized by Main Street Charles City, Party in the Park takes place from 5-9 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Charles City. As always, admission is free and there will be food and beverage vendors, a beer garden, and activities in the park. Food trucks on hand that night will be All About Cheesesteaks, Island Grill, Maria’s Tacos, Cookie Doughtique, and Whatcha Like.
The Presenting Sponsor for Friday’s Party is Floyd County Medical Center. Also helping to make this event possible are co-sponsors Valero Renewables, Navigator Co2, Larry Pump CPA, Pure Prairie Poultry, Schueth Ace Hardware, and Stewart Realty Company.
As in the past, tokens will be utilized to pay for everything in the park that night, which will be available at the Main Street Charles City booth and from token browsers walking around, the new eco-friendly tokens replaced the former “Chuck Chips,” and will be used exclusively at Party in the Park events moving forward. Past years Chuck Chips will not be accepted.
For more information, please contact the Main Street Charles City Office at (641) 228-2335 or email events@charlescitychamber.com. Main Street Charles City is part of the Main Street Iowa network and was established to preserve and enhance the downtown district.