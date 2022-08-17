Season 22 of the Final Thursday Reading Series starts at the end of August at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls with featured authors whose work ranges from poetry to science fiction to literary fiction to children’s books.

On August 25, Anne Myles will launch her new chapbook, What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer, a collection of poems both about and from the perspective of Mary Dyer, a 17th-century Quaker martyr who played a central role in the Antinomian controversy. Betsy Sholl says of the What Woman That Was, “These elegant and beautiful poems explore what thought and longing might enable a woman to defy the close world of Puritan Boston.”