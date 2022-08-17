Season 22 of the Final Thursday Reading Series starts at the end of August at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls with featured authors whose work ranges from poetry to science fiction to literary fiction to children’s books.
On August 25, Anne Myles will launch her new chapbook, What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer, a collection of poems both about and from the perspective of Mary Dyer, a 17th-century Quaker martyr who played a central role in the Antinomian controversy. Betsy Sholl says of the What Woman That Was, “These elegant and beautiful poems explore what thought and longing might enable a woman to defy the close world of Puritan Boston.”
- The August event takes place at the Hearst Center Sculpture Garden (inclement weather: Mae Latta Hall). It begins at 7:00 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Myles’s featured reading takes place at 7:30. The featured reading can also be streamed live. Sign up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.
Other Fall 2022 FTRS events are scheduled to take place in Mae Latta Hall.
Th. September 29: Jim O’Loughlin
7:00 p.m. Hearst Center (7:30 featured reading on Zoom)
Jim O’Loughlin reads from his recent science fiction novel, The Cord.
Th. October 27: Gary Eller
7:00 p.m. Hearst Center (7:30 featured reading on Zoom)
Gary Eller reads from his recent novel, True North.
Th. November 17: Anesa Kajtazovic
- one week early due to Thanksgiving
7:00 p.m. Hearst Center (7:30 featured reading on Zoom)
Anesa Kajtazovic reads from her children’s book, War Changes Everything: My Life Leaving Bosnia.
The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.