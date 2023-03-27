On Thursday, March 30, Don McLeese will read from his recent memoir “Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Towards Sobriety” (Ice Cube Press). The book illustrates the steps McLeese personally took to pull himself from alcoholism. As McLeese noted in a recent interview, “On a personal level, I thought it [writing the book] would help me connect some dots and fill in some blanks, to figure out for myself how to get where I am now.” The book is separated into four parts, which authentically represents the stages it took McLeese to find himself again.
Don McLeese is a Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Iowa. You can read a full interview with him on Slippery Steps at: http://www.finalthursdaypress.com. Slippery Steps is available through major booksellers and can be directly ordered from the publisher at https://icecubepress.com/.
This event starts at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original poetry, fiction, or creative nonfiction. McLeese’s reading will begin at 7:30 p.m. This reading can also be streamed live via Zoom. Sign up for a Zoom link at: https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqdOitqDkpHt04pfY9HKaUeQ2yPzsKAmUF.
Next Month’s Spring 23 Final Thursday Reading Series Event:
April 27 — Andrew Farkas
Farkas is the author of the recent collection, The Great Indoorsman (University of Nebraska Press). His other books include The Big Red Herring, Sunsphere and Self-Titled Debut. Farkas is an Assistant Professor of English at Washburn University.
The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.