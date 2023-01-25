Season 22 of the Final Thursday Reading Series returns to the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls on January 26 with a slate of monthly events featuring a creative writing open mic and readings by notable regional essayists, novelists and poets.
On Thursday, January 26, Joyce Milambiling will read from her forthcoming book, “The Skyscraper Settlement: The Many Lives of Christodora House,” which tells the story of the Christodora Settlement House in New York City’s East Village. As Milambiling notes, this project began when she “found a collection of letters that were housed at the New York Historical Society and which were written in 1918 by Helen Schechter, an immigrant from Eastern Europe, to her English teacher. The lessons, what would now be called English as a Second Language classes, took place at Christodora House, one of several settlement houses on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.” From that beginning, Milambiling delved into the history of Christodora House, and the impact of the settlement house movement in America.
Milambiling is a Professor Emeritus of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at the University of Northern Iowa. You can read a full interview with her about this project at: http://www.finalthursdaypress.com/
This event starts at 7:00 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Milambiling’s featured reading takes place at 7:30. The featured reading can also be streamed live via Zoom. Sign up for a Zoom link at: https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqdOitqDkpHt04pfY9HKaUeQ2yPzsKAmUF.
Other Spring 23 Final Thursday Reading Series events include:
February 23, 2023—Seth Thill
Thill is the author of Cover, Recover, a chapbook that combines poetry and printmaking, and which draws from his recent work as artist-in-residence at the Hartman Nature Reserve in Cedar Falls.
March 30, 2023—Don McLeese
McLeese is the author of Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety (Ice Cube Press). His work has appeared in Rolling Stone, The New York Times Book Review and The Washington Post. McLeese is an Associate Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Iowa.
April 27, 2023—Andrew Farkas
Farkas is the author of the recent collection, The Great Indoorsman (University of Nebraska Press). His other books include The Big Red Herring, Sunsphere and Self-Titled Debut. Farkas is an Assistant Professor of English at Washburn University.
The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.