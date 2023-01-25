Joyce

Joyce Milambiling

Season 22 of the Final Thursday Reading Series returns to the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls on January 26 with a slate of monthly events featuring a creative writing open mic and readings by notable regional essayists, novelists and poets.

On Thursday, January 26, Joyce Milambiling will read from her forthcoming book, “The Skyscraper Settlement: The Many Lives of Christodora House,” which tells the story of the Christodora Settlement House in New York City’s East Village. As Milambiling notes, this project began when she “found a collection of letters that were housed at the New York Historical Society and which were written in 1918 by Helen Schechter, an immigrant from Eastern Europe, to her English teacher. The lessons, what would now be called English as a Second Language classes, took place at Christodora House, one of several settlement houses on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.” From that beginning, Milambiling delved into the history of Christodora House, and the impact of the settlement house movement in America.