Financial Advisor Garrett Akins of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Waverly has received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(TM), or CFP®, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board).
Becoming a CFP® professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following areas:
- Financial management
- Tax-sensitive investment strategies
- Retirement savings
- Insurance planning
- Education planning
- Estate considerations
In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Akins also has committed to abiding by the CFP® Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care, as of 3Q 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
The CFP Board owns the marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(TM) and CFP® (with plaque design) in the U.S.