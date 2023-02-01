Over the past year, the rising cost of living has certainly been challenging. But for investors, there’s at least one silver lining to inflation — a higher IRA contribution limit.

IRAs have been around for nearly half a century, but they’ve only been pegged to inflation since 2001. Since then, the contribution limit has risen every few years, with the last increase coming in 2019. Now, in 2023, the annual IRA contribution limit has moved to $6,500, up from $6,000 last year. If you’re 50 or older, you can put in up to $7,500 a year, up from $6,500 in 2022.

