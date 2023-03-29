Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation. This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Garrett Akins is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments. His office is located at 203 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, and his phone number is 352-6773.