The alarm could be heard from across the street while traffic continued buzzing past the Waverly Walgreens.
Approximately 12:45 p.m. on June 14, was when the page came through from Waverly dispatch that there was a commercial fire alarm going off at the Walgreens on Bremer Ave. When fire arrived there was no smoke, just a group of confused employees standing outside wondering why they had to stand in the 93-degree-heat.
While some employees initially thought the alarms might have been a drill, Lead-Shift employee Sarah Helmers had an idea of what the alarm might have been triggered by.
“We were supposed to get our air-conditioning fixed today,” said Helmers. “When workers were trying to fix it the fire alarm went off, but we aren't quite sure.”
All employees of the Walgreens gathered outside the entrance and explained to customers, who continued coming into the parking lot that they would be unable to enter until the firemen gave the okay.
The investigation into the fire alarms continued with firefighters in the building, and some even on the roof of the Walgreens. With no smoke present, one firefighter, Nate Kaehler, remained outside the Walgreens, managing the situation.
“The routine is to respond to it like it is an actual fire when we pull up and don't see any smoke or anything like that,” said Kaehler. “Then we start the investigative phase, right now we suspect the air handler which was the only thing [Walgreens] had worked on.”
Workers were given the allowance to enter the building at 1:10 p.m. and the firefighters began explaining what caused the fire alarms to go off.
“What we are leaning on right now as the cause is that they just had some work done on their condenser on the roof, which is causing a fault in the alarm system, '' said Kaehler. “No fire, so that's good, and none of us fell out of the truck while we were being videoed, so everything turned out okay.”
Firefighters left the scene of the Waverly Walgreens at 1:17 p.m. and the store was reopened to the public.