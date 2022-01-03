The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department was paged to a report of a possible barn fire at 4:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 1859 Vintage Ave. Upon arrival firefighters found a cattle barn that had been fully engulfed for quite sometime unnoticed, the department reported.
It was determined that the building was unsalvageable and any firefighting efforts would be useless at the time. Below zero temperatures would also make efforts worse.
There was no risk to any human life during the incident, the department reported. All the livestock, with the exception of some chickens, managed to escape the blaze.
The roof and interior structure had collapsed. The building is considered a total loss and the official cause is still being determined.
Assisting on scene was Sumner Emergency Medical Services Inc. and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.