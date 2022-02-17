The Butler County Conservation Board is offering a public firewood cutting day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, weather permitting.
Those wishing to participate will meet at Camp Comfort Recreation Area – 23525 Camp Comfort Road, Greene. During that time, a member of the Butler County Conservation Board Staff will be on hand, and the public will be allowed access to the park for the purpose of cutting firewood under rules established by the Butler County Conservation Board.
General rules for cutting firewood are as follows
1. All people participating in the cutting, loading, or gathering of firewood must have a signed liability waiver on file prior to the day, or fill out a wavier that day prior to being allowed entry to cut, load, or gather firewood.
2. Vehicles allowed on the trails include trucks and suvs and trailers. UTV’s and ATV’s may be allowed if conditions are favorable. No tractors or skid loaders are allowed.
3. Only downed trees may be cut. Fines and/or damages may apply for cutting standing trees whether dead or alive.
4. Vehicles are prohibited on the paved bike trail with the possible exception of the entry and exit point to cutting areas as allowed by Conservation Board Staff.
5. Participants must check in with Conservation Board Staff prior to entering the park and abide by all directions and rules given by Conservation Board Staff during the day.
6. All cutting and loading must be completed no later than 12:00 p.m.
7. Participants must check out with Conservation Board Staff when they are done for the day.
Additional rules written in the waiver and agreement read and signed by the participant(s) will also apply.
In case of inclement weather or unfavorable ground conditions, the public firewood cutting day will be moved to March 5, weather permitting. For more information or to pre-register, call the Butler County Conservation Board Main Office at 319-278-4237.