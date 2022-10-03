Cedar Falls, IA – The First Bank Board of Directors recently approved a 5-year, $25,000 commitment to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation for the Community Natatorium/Pool facility. The Natatorium will be built alongside the new Cedar Falls High School and will also provide access to the Cedar Falls community.
Susan Whitson, CEO of First Bank commented, “First Bank is proud to be a part of this project that will benefit the whole community, from ages 2 to 95! From swim lessons to competitions, our community will have a beautiful facility that will serve all community members and visitors.” The project continues with local fundraising with completion projected for December 2024.