First Baptist Church of Waverly will have a VBS Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Children from kindergarten through sixth grade will enjoy games, crafts, snacks and bible lessons.
Registration will take place between 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. A cookout for the children and their families will take place at 11:30 a.m. Carnival games and fun inflatables will follow the cookout. No pre-registration is necessary.
The church is located at 211 Third St. SW (one block east of the Dairy Queen). For more information, please call the church office at 352-2687 or visit us at fbcwaverly.com.