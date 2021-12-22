A gift is a treasure.
A treasure is a blessing.
And a blessing is a rare shining of fate’s benevolence.
Together, the gift, the treasure, the blessing and the benevolence are all part of one living principle – love.
And while love is (or should be) at the core of the human-verse, its manifestations and meaning are perpetually reinterpreted, revisited, and relived in the spaces of the soul, and in the frameworks of the mind when the occasion arises.
In practical terms, for sensitively tuned souls, that may be every moment of every day.
But during the holidays, when soul-searching collides with material urges and commercial pressures, the need for a space of cleansing, reflection and reconnecting with the essence resonates with bass-like tonality.
A real-life re-enactment of exactly that was unfolding at the Waverly Public Library on Friday afternoon.
The quest was in the form of a popular Christmas children’s book called “The Christmas Boot,” and the quench for it was coming in the form of a reading performed by librarian Emily McClimon.
First-graders from Christine Troyer’s class at West Cedar Elementary were the conduit for the message of that heartwarming Christmas story.
In it, a poor woman called Hannah, who lives in a ramshackle hut in the woods and has no boots to keep herself warm, finds a boot and then a second one magically appears. In a series of miraculous happenings, as her wishes are granted and her moral core is tested, Hannah has nothing, then all, then, nothing but the love of a puppy.
The generosity of her spirit far outpaces her material needs and desires and her selflessness, gratitude and concern for others is rewarded by Santa with the pup.
As Emily turned the pages, the kids hung at her every word, riveted by the inflection of her voice as much as they were by the storyline.
In their eyes, as in the fictional character’s, a puppy is a highly prized gift, so everyone was happy with the outcome of the story.
Reading to a group of kids brings as much joy to Emily as the pup brought to Hannah and the first-graders.
A librarian at heart, a mother of two (daughter Valerie was in the first-grade class) and a journalism-degree holder, Emily knows how to engage her audience, and how to ask, kindly, if they know the meaning of a big word, which appears in the story.
“Do you guys know what ‘mute’ means?” she asked when she reached a part of the story where the word was used.
“Yeah, it means silent,” several kids chimed in.
“You guys are so smart for first-graders,” Emily said, and continued reading.
Hearing the compliment, Mrs. Troyer, who sat away from the group, smiled behind her mask, a blush of sorts that every mother can relate to when she hears an unsolicited praise from a stranger about her kid.
Emily, of course, is not a stranger in a small community where kids’ parents are just a nod away from being neighbors or co-workers, but still her words meant a lot to the teacher.
“I work hard on their vocabulary,” Christine told me. “I don’t just say ‘What are we going to do today?’ I say, ‘What’s the agenda for today?’”
With such attention to vocabulary building it is not surprising that after the story ended, the kids went to the shelves to pick other books for reading at home.
For Emily and her library colleagues seeing the young readers evolve is part of the reward of working at the library.
To inspire that, they perform the service of reading all year round, as like teachers, librarians are dedicated to promoting literacy.
“I am lucky, I get to live this every day,” Emily, who is the children’s librarian, said.
But doing so around the holidays rekindles their spirits, as it does the eyes of the kids.
In Waverly, in what appears to be a unique arrangement that rivals libraries of metro areas with much more funding, Emily reads to students from kindergarten to fifth grade, every month in the library; visits every preschool, daycare center and 12 in-home daycares on location every month and holds four weekly storytime hours at the library, which are open from ages zero to 5.
The takeaway from the Christmas story that day was telling, as it was clear that the students connected with the message of the book.
“I like the details and the story,” said Lennon Shanks, one of the students.
Norah Hayes, another student, chimed in:
“I liked the pictures,” Norah said.
It turns out the class had worked on gifts for parents, like snowflakes and cards, and talked, at length, about the meaning of the season.
“Basically what Christmas is about is celebrating God’s birthday and giving stuff to other people,” Andrew Wells, another student, told me. “It’s not just about the presents, it’s about family.”
“It’s also about Santa and gifts,” Norah said.
Assertively, Andrew added:
“It’s not about that. It’s about love.”