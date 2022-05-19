Iowa is the only state of the 48 that offer high school baseball that plays it during the summer months and the season kicked off this week.
The Denver Cyclones took on Newman Catholic in the opening two games of their season at home Monday. Senior Mitchell DeVries started on the bump for the Cyclones on a typical May day with temperatures in the low 70s and a stiff breeze coming out of left field.
DeVries started off the season with a fastball that was bunted down the third base line for a quick out. The rest of the first inning saw another two quick outs to bring Denver to the plate for the first time.
The bottom of the first inning saw Denver bat into three quick outs. The second and third innings saw both Newman and Denver not put any run threats on the other.
The fourth inning saw the first runs of the game for Newman Catholic. A hit and a walk saw runners on first and second. A groundout moved the runners to second and third before a low throw to first by Denver saw the runners cross the plate making the score 2-0. The inning ended on a groundout to first.
In the bottom of the fourth, Denver came close to matching the runs scored in the first inning. A hit by pitch and a walk put runners on first and second to put pressure on Newman’s Doug Taylor. Denver advanced the runners with a groundout to put runners on second and third with two outs. A short fly out put the threat to rest going into the fifth inning.
The fifth inning saw a pitching change for Denver as sophomore Logan Beaty came in for relief. A quick hit and a walk saw runners on first and second again for the Knights. The Knights hit a soft groundball to the shortstop and a close play at second base to try to turn a double play turned into the Knights crossing home to make the score 3-0. Following the close play at second, Newman’s Trev Hickey hit a bloop single to shallow left field that saw two more Knights to cross home and make the score 5-0 after five innings.
Newman put up one more run in the sixth inning. Denver failed to take advantage of two hit batters in the bottom of the seventh and dropped game one by a score of 6-0.
Game two saw Newman jump out to a quick lead in the first inning 1-0. Another run in the second inning saw a 2-0 lead for Newman stand until the fourth inning. Denver scored their first run of the season in the fourth inning. Newman saw their final two runs scored in the sixth inning to make the final score of game two 4-1. Denver will play next against West Marshall in a doubleheader.
The seventh-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team travelled to Center Point-Urbana to open their season.
The first inning was uneventful for both teams with the game remaining scoreless. The second inning saw the Stormin Pointers jump out to a 4-0 lead and they didn’t look back with the scoring.
The fourth inning was the next eventful point of the game with W-SR opening the scoring with two quick runs. CP-U responded with two runs of their own to keep their lead the same with the game at 6-2.
Inning five saw the most scoring from both teams with W-SR adding one more run to slowly close the gap. Despite this, in the bottom half of the inning, CP-U’s bats caught fire, scoring five runs making the game 11-3 after five. CP-U would go on to add one more run in the sixth to end their scoring for the night at 12 runs.
W-SR would make one last push adding one run in the seventh inning making the final score of the game 12-4. The Go-Hawks will play next against West Delaware next Wednesday.