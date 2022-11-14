Legel and medics

From left: Jess Mason, Geralyn Legel, Ray Legel, and Devontez Roberts

One September afternoon, Geralynn Legel of rural Waverly, became unresponsive due to extremely low blood sugar. Geralynn is a diabetic who is familiar with how to control her blood sugar levels; however, this time was different. Her husband, Ray, called 911. Within minutes, Plainfield First Responders arrived and Waverly Health Center (WHC) emergency medical services were right behind.

Geralynn woke up to a living room full of people she did not recognize. WHC paramedic Jeff Mason was putting an IV in when Geralynn asked who everyone was.