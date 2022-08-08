After months of studying, Christy Pierce, who works as First Security’s Assistant Vice President/Recruitment and Development Manager, has achieved a Certified Professional credential from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). SHRM is the world’s largest human resources (HR) professional society and represents 300,000 members around the world.
To achieve this credential, Christy demonstrated her ability to effectively perform HR duties and responsibilities to a proficiency standard as defined by SHRM. Duties include implementing HR policies, supporting day-to-day HR functions, and serving as a contact for employees and stakeholders.